Jio Rs 909 Prepaid Plan: What you should know, comparison with Airtel

Reliance Jio has launched a new Prepaid plan for its customers, offering 2GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The new plan, priced at Rs 909, comes with a validity of 84 days, which means a total of 168GB of data for the entire period. The plan further supports unlimited 5G data when you activate the Jio True 5G trial offer from the MyJio app.



Once the 2GB 4G data is over, customers can browse the web at 40kbps speeds. The Jio Rs 909 prepaid plan also includes access to Jio’s suite of apps, such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioCloud, JioSecurity and JioSaavn. Additionally, the plan offers complimentary subscriptions to Sony Liv and Zee5 OTT applications, which allow users to watch live sports, movies, shows and more.

The Jio Rs 909 prepaid plan is similar to the existing Rs 1,099, Rs 866, Rs 808, Rs 806, Rs 805, Rs 789, Rs 749 and Rs 719 plans, all of which also offer 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 84 days. However, all of these have variations in terms of the complementary subscriptions that are being provided. For instance, the Rs 808 plan offers 3 months Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription instead of Sony LIV and Zee5 in the Rs 909 prepaid plan.

The Jio Rs 909 prepaid plan is available for recharge on the Jio website, MyJio app and other online platforms.

Competition from Airtel Rs 999 plan

Airtel’s closest plan to Jio’s Rs 909 prepaid plan is the Rs 999 prepaid plan, which is slightly expensive but offers way more benefits. It has the same 84-day validity but also gets you Airtel Xstream Play, which unlocks 15+ OTT apps, including Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Fancode, Eros Now, hoichoi, ManoramaMAX, and many more. Furthermore, it also offers a Prime Video subscription for 84 days.

The only subscription you’ll be missing out on is Zee5, but the tradeoff seems to be worth it. You also get 2.5GB of data per day instead of 2GB with Jio’s plan. Unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day are also included. Overall, in our opinion, Airtel’s plan offers a much better value for the money.