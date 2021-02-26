Reliance Jio launches JioPhone 2021 offers

Reliance has launched a new JioPhone 2021 offer where one can get a new JioPhone for Rs 2000 along with other unlimited services for the next 2 years.

To accelerate the ‘2G-mukt Bharat’ movement, Jio has launched an offer that keeps affordability at the core of it, making the JioPhone and its services accessible to the 300 million feature phone users that still use 2G services.

The below mentioned offers will be available from 1st March, across all Reliance Retail and Jio retailers.

The JioPhone 2021 offer for new users is divided into two plans. For Rs 1,999, the new user gets a JioPhone with unlimited voice calls, unlimited data (2 GB High Speed Data every month) and requires no recharge for the next 2 years. For Rs 1,499, one gets the same benefits as above but instead of 2 years, you get it only for a single year (12 months).

As per Jio, for the same benefit, customers pay 2.5 times more on other networks. The company claims that, for a feature phone and 2-year service, a user on other networks currently spends ~ Rs 5,000 whereas it gets up to only Rs 2000 in Jio's case.

For voice services for 2 years, one spends at least Rs 149 split into 24 recharges which makes it a total of Rs 3600. And the cost of a feature phone sets one back for at least Rs 1200 - Rs 1500, hence adding up to Rs 5000.

There's also an offer for existing JioPhone users where one can get 12 months of unlimited service for just Rs 749. With this offer, the consumer gets unlimited voice calls, unlimited data (2 GB High Speed Data every month) and requires no recharge for the next 1 year.