Reliance Jio launches Jio Glass mixed-reality glasses

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) at its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) today launched Jio Glass, a Google Glass-like device that is powered by mixed reality.



Jio has confirmed that this is designed for teachers and students to enable 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes through our Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time.



“Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience,” says Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries Limited while showing off the Jio Glass at the company's 43rd AGM.



“Jio Glass is making teachers and students come together in 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes through our Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time. With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning Geography will now be History,” he added.



The mixed reality headset will enhance the virtual space and will make it more interactive using 3D avatars, holographic content and even normal video conferencing features. users can share presentations and even other 3D assets over a conference call.



The Jio Glass weighs just 75gm and it comes with a cable that can be attached to your phone and connect to the internet. Jio Glass supports 25 apps for now. It features a personalised audio system that supports all the standard audio formats.



In addition to that, Jio also confirmed investment by Google during the AGM. Google will be investing Rs 33,737 crore in the Jio Platforms. This investment by Google values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.36 lakh crore. Google’s investment will translate into a 7.73 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.