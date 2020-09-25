Reliance Jio launches in-flight connectivity packs starting at Rs 499

The in-flight connectivity plans will be applicable to both Jio prepaid and postpaid customers.

Advertisement

Jio has introduced in-flight connectivity packs which start at Rs 499. The telecom operator has launched in-flight connectivity packs at Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 999 denominations and all have one-day validity.



The incoming calls are not allowed on the Jio in-flight connectivity packs but it allows incoming SMS messages for free. Further, the telco has partnered with 22 airlines that will give the in-flight connectivity.





The in-flight connectivity plans will be applicable to both Jio prepaid and postpaid customers. Jio has also brought in value packs for with Wi-Fi calling.





The Jio Rs 499 pack comes with 250MB data, 100 minutes of outgoing voice calls, and 100 SMS messages.



The Jio Rs 699 pack offers 500MB data, 100 minutes of voice calls and 100 SMS messages.



The Jio Rs 999 pack offers 1GB data, 100 minutes of voice calls and 100 SMS messages.



The 22 partner airlines include Aer Lingus, Air Serbia, Alitalia, Asiana Airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Egypt Air, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro wings, EVA Air, Kuwait Airways, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Singapore Airlines, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines, Uzbekistan Airways and Virgin Atlantic.



Alongside the in-flight connectivity packs, Jio has also rolled out two value packs with wifi calling of Rs 1102 and Rs 1202. Both come with a validity of 28 days. Incoming calls over Wi-Fi on both packs are available at Re 1. You can also make voice calls to India through Wi-Fi at a charge of Re 1 per minute.



The Jio Rs 1102 value pack offers unlimited incoming and outgoing voice calls with WiFi calling which includes voice calls to Indian numbers with video calls allowed for Jio numbers, data, and SMS benefits. The pack is applicable for more than 100 countries.



Jio Rs 1202 value pack offers the same benefits as the Rs 1102 plan but it is applicable for over in 170 countries. The benefits include unlimited incoming and outgoing voice calls with WiFi calling which includes voice calls to Indian numbers with video calls allowed for Jio numbers, data, and SMS benefits.