Top Festive Deals on Samsung Smartphones to Look Out For

Samsung has announced a bunch of festive deals on Samsung smartphones in India which are worth looking out for. The deals range from the brand’s flagship Galaxy S24 series to the brand’s budget offerings in the Galaxy F and Galaxy M-series lineups. Here’s everything to know about the festive offers on Samsung phones.

The list of top festive deals on Samsung smartphones is as follows:

Galaxy S24 Ultra – INR 71,999 (Original Price: INR 1,29,999)

– INR 71,999 (Original Price: INR 1,29,999) Galaxy S24 (Now with Snapdragon) – INR 39,999 (Original Price: INR 74,999)

– INR 39,999 (Original Price: INR 74,999) Galaxy S24 FE – INR 29,999 (Original Price: INR 59,999)

– INR 29,999 (Original Price: INR 59,999) Galaxy A55 5G – INR 23,999 (Original Price: INR 39,999)

– INR 23,999 (Original Price: INR 39,999) Galaxy A35 5G – INR 17,999 (Original Price: INR 30,999)

– INR 17,999 (Original Price: INR 30,999) Galaxy M36 5G – INR 13,999 (Original Price: INR 19,999)

– INR 13,999 (Original Price: INR 19,999) Galaxy M16 5G – INR 10,499 (Original Price: INR 13,499)

– INR 10,499 (Original Price: INR 13,499) Galaxy M06 5G – INR 7,499 (Original Price: INR 9,999)

– INR 7,499 (Original Price: INR 9,999) Galaxy F36 5G – INR 13,999 (Original Price: INR 19,999)

– INR 13,999 (Original Price: INR 19,999) Galaxy F06 5G – INR 7,499 (Original Price: INR 9,999)

The offers on Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy M36 5G, Galaxy M16 5G, and Galaxy F36 5G will go live starting September 22, 2025.

The company, earlier this month, announced the Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in India. The Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080) Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+, has a Pixel density of 418 PPI, and is covered in a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The refresh rate of the display can change dynamically between 1 Hz and 120 Hz. The display supports up to 2600 nits peak brightness.

Galaxy S24 camera setup comprises of a 50MP primary wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, multi-directional PDAF and OIS. Then there’s a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom support, an f/2.4 aperture, OIS, PDAF and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 Aperture and 120-degree FoV. Next, it has a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.