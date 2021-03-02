Advertisement

Reliance Jio launches five data plans starting from Rs 22 for JioPhone users

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2021 1:22 pm

All these Reliance Jio data plans do not offer any calling benefits and differ only in the data benefits.
Reliance Jio has now announced five new data plans to its JioPhone users. The JioPhone all-in-one plans start at Rs 22.

The company is now offering five plans of Rs 22, Rs 52, Rs 72, Rs 102, and Rs 152 for JioPhone. The validity of all the packs is 28 days. The plans are also listed on the Jio.com site and MyJio app.

All these plans do not offer any calling benefits and differ only in the data benefits. These new plans were first spotted by Telecom Talk.

 

JioPhone Rs 22 Data Pack


Jio Rs 22 data plan offers 2GB of 4G data for a validity of 28 days. After consumption of the data, the speed will be reduced to 64kbps for the user. There will be also free access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioNews.

 

JioPhone Rs 52 Data Pack


The new Jio Rs 52 pack offers 6GB of 4G high-speed data for a validity of 28 days. The speed is reduced to 64Kbps after the data is used by the subscriber. The same benefit of Jio apps subscription is applied here as well.

JioPhone Rs 72 Data Pack


The Rs 72 data pack offers 0.5GB daily data for a validity of 28 days. This means the pack offers a total of 14GB of data for 28 days. After the daily FUP is reached, the speed is reduced to 64Kbps. The same benefit of Jio apps subscription is offered like Jio Rs 22 and Rs 52 data plans.

 

JioPhone Rs 102 Data Pack


Jio Rs 102 offers 1GB daily data for 28 days. It means the Rs 102 pack offers a total of 28GB of data. Same as other packs, the speed reduces to 64Kbps in these packs after the consumption of data. It also comes with Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioNews.

 

JioPhone Rs 152 Data Pack


Jio Rs 152 data pack offers 2GB daily data with a validity of 28 days. So the Rs 152 pack offer a total of 56GB for the whole validity period. In this plan also, speed reduces to 64Kbps in these packs after the consumption of data. It also comes with free access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioNews.

