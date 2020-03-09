Reliance Jio introduces year-long Rs 4,999 prepaid plan

Dubbed as Rs 4,999 prepaid plan, the pack is available across all the circles.

Reliance Jio has introduced a new year-long prepaid plan for its customers in India. Dubbed as Rs 4,999 prepaid plan, the pack is available across all the circles.

Under this plan, Reliance Jio users will get 350GB of data for the entire period of validity. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 360 days. Furthermore, users will get unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls without any FUP limit. Additionally, for non-Jio calls, users will get 12,000 minutes for the entire period of validity.

Moreover, once the data is exhausted, users can still use the internet at a reduced speed of 64Kbps. Apart from this, users can access the Reliance Jio app suite including Jio TV, Jio Cinema and more.

Previously, the company has reduced the validity of Rs 1,299 prepaid plan. The plan now comes with 336 days of validity instead of 365 days it was offering earlier.

The Jio Rs 1299 plan benefits, however, remain the same. The plan still offers 24GB of 4G data, unlimited calls to the same network, up to 12,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calls, and 3600 SMSes for 336 days. The plan also offers a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. So, with this change, the Rs 1,299 prepaid plan validity is reduced by 29 days.

The operator recently announced a new Rs 2121 prepaid plan and discontinued the existing Rs 2020 plan. The Jio Rs 2020 plan was valid for 365 days, while Rs 2121 is only for 336 days. Under Rs 2121 prepaid plan, Jio users will get 1.5GB data per day for 336 days. So, the subscribers can avail the overall data benefits of 504GB. Apart from this, it also offers 100 SMS per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls and 12,000 minutes for non-Jio calling.