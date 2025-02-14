JioHotstar Goes Live in India: Combines JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar in a Unified Platform

JioStar, the recently formed JV with the merger of Viacom18 and Star India, announced the launch of JioHotstar, bringing together JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar – two of India’s leading platforms for premium sports, entertainment and lots more. “This coming together of brands, expansive content, high-quality features, and a large audience and subscriber base marks a globally unprecedented milestone in the streaming industry,” said the company.

JioHotstar provides compelling subscription plans tailored to diverse audience needs, starting at Rs. 149/quarter. Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will be able to seamlessly transition and set up their JioHotstar subscriptions. The platform offers extensive and diverse content slate curated for 1.4 billion Indians across 10 languages.

JioHotstar is the home of premier tournaments like ICC events, IPL, and WPL, while also spotlighting grassroots cricket with the Indian Street Premier League and pathway events from BCCI, ICC, and state associations. Beyond cricket, it brings global sporting events to the platform with the Premier League and Wimbledon while powering domestic leagues like Pro Kabaddi and ISL. It also brings access to Jio’s own shows like Laughter Chefs, Bigg Boss, and more.

As for features, you get access to ultra-HD 4K streaming, AI-powered insights, real-time stats overlays, multi-angle viewing and range of ‘culture’ and ‘special interest’ feeds.

Explaining the new brand identity, the company said, “the ‘Big Bang’ symbolizes the dawn of a new era, while the ‘Ripples’ radiate outward, representing energy, transformation, and innovation.”

JioHotstar Plans: All Details

The new JioHotstar plans remain similar to Hotstar’s previous plans. JioCinema’s own subscription plans have now been scrapped along with the JioCinema App itself which now redirects the user to the new service. JioHotstar is offering three tiers including Mobile, Super, and Premium. They cost as follows:

JioHotstar Mobile Plan

The Mobile plan costs Rs 149 for 3 months or Rs 499 for a year. With this plan, you can access the platform only on one mobile device, at 720p quality, stereo audio, along with ads as well.

JioHotstar Super Plan

The Super plan costs Rs 299 for 3 months or Rs 899 for a year. With the Super plan, you can access the platform on two devices including TV, laptop, and mobile, at 1080p quality, and Dolby Atmos audio. However, this is an ad-supported plan.

JioHotstar Premium Plan

The premium plan costs Rs 499 for 3 months or Rs 1,499 for a year. It allows you to access the platform only any four devices with 4K streaming quality, no ads (except in live content), and Dolby Atmos audio quality.