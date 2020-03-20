Reliance Jio 4G data add-on plans offer 2x more data, off-net voice calls

The operator has announced that it will offer twice the benefits in terms of data and off-net voice calls.

Reliance Jio in 2018 introduced its data add-on plans of Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101. Now, the operator has announced that it will offer twice the benefits in terms of data and off-net voice calls.

To start with Rs 11, the pack earlier offered 400MB of data, but now it comes with 800MB of data. Users will also get 75 minutes of Jio to non-Jio minutes. The Rs 21 add-on pack now offers 2GB of data along with 200 minutes of off-net calls as compared to 1GB offered earlier.

The Rs 51 add-on pack comes with 6GB of data benefit along with 500 minutes of off-net voice calls. The pack earlier offered 3GB of data. Lastly, the Rs 101 plan now offers 12GB of data along with 1000 minutes of off-net voice calls, which is 2x more as compared to the 6GB of data offered earlier. The add-on packs are used on existing plan’s validity and one can do a multiple recharge of these packs.

Previously, Reliance Jio introduced a new year-long prepaid plan for its customers in India. Dubbed as Rs 4,999 prepaid plan, the pack is available across all the circles.

Under this plan, Reliance Jio users will get 350GB of data for the entire period of validity. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 360 days. Furthermore, users will get unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls without any FUP limit. Additionally, for non-Jio calls, users will get 12,000 minutes for the entire period of validity.

Moreover, once the data is exhausted, users can still use the internet at a reduced speed of 64Kbps. Apart from this, users can access the Reliance Jio app suite including Jio TV, Jio Cinema and more.





