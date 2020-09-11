Advertisement

Reliance in Talks with Amazon to Sell 40% Stake in Offline Business

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 11, 2020 11:35 am

Latest News

Amazon has also shown immense interest and has held talks about investing in Reliance Retail.
Advertisement

Telecom giant Jio led by Mukesh Ambani is overflowing with amazing endeavours with giants like Facebook, Qualcomm, and Goolge investing heavily into the firm. Now, it looks like Reliance is industries, instead of taking, is about to sell a roughly $20 billion stake in its retail unit to Amazon as reported by BloombergQuint on Thursday.

 

A sum of $20 billion is roughly 40% of stake in the retail market which is a lot considering how big the retail chain of Reliance is, which includes everything from Apparels, to electronics, to even groceries as Reliance recently bought a Future Group that used to own Big Bazaar. The company also recently became the first Indian film to cross $200 billion capital.

Advertisement

 

Also Read, Airtel XStream Vs. JioFiber: Plans Compared!

 


On the other hand, Amazon has also shown immense interest and has held talks about investing in Reliance Retail. It looks like the employees in both Amazon and Reliance Industries aren't allowed to talk about this deal meaning it will likely be private until the negotiations and the price is finalized.

 


About what this deal could bring to both the firms' tables, well, first up, this is again a concern for all the smaller business groups out there which are currently encountering losses due to the pandemic. This build-up could mean that, in the near future, they'd have no way other than selling themselves to Reliance Industries and the giant will establish a monopoly. We'll see both the firms and their shareholders benefiting from each other.

 


In a statement, a Reliance spokesperson said, “As a policy, we do not comment on media speculation and rumours,” a Reliance spokesman said in an emailed response to Bloomberg News. “Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis. We have made and will continue to make the necessary disclosures in compliance with our obligations.”

 

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Airtel is Now Offering Unlimited Data on all Broadband Plans

Reliance Jio to Launch Low-Cost phones by December

Latest News from Reliance Retail

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Retail

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Today 11 September 2020 Technology News Highlights: Reliance, Mobile, Gadgets and More

Reliance Retail acquires Future Group’s retail, wholesale and supply chain business

Walmart to partner Microsoft in buying TikTok operations

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance
Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i
Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?

Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?
FauG is different from PubG

FauG is different from PubG

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies