RedmiBook, Mi-branded laptops to reportedly launch in India soon

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 has earlier bagged the BIS certification indicating imminent Indian launch.

Advertisement

Xiaomi will reportedly launch the RedmiBook and Mi-branded laptops in India soon. The devices were to be launched in India, and Xiaomi earlier this year even trademarked the RedmiBook moniker in the Indian market, hinting at the arrival of the first laptop in India.



As per tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, Xiaomi India MD and Xiaomi Global Vice President, Manu Kumar Jain recently in an online meeting told retailers RedmiBook and Mi-branded laptops will launch in India soon.



His tweet reads, “@manukumarjain said in today’s online meeting with retailers that Mi/ Redmi Laptops will launch in India ASAP (HOPE!). Didn’t provide any concrete date/timeline. Not planning to launch any Tabs like Mi Pad, though. Didn’t comment on upcoming launches like Mi 10 lite/K30 Pro”.



However an exact launch of the device or its availability is not revealed at the moment. It seems that the launch might happen once the lockdown has been lifted in the country. Currently Indian government has extended the lockdown till May 3.



Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 has earlier bagged the BIS certification indicating imminent Indian launch. The Redmibook 14 was launched last year in the month of May in China.



The RedmiBook 14 features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, 178° wide viewing angle, 250 nits brightness and 81.2% screen to body ratio. It is powered by Intel 10th-gen Intel Core i7 and i5 processor variants with Nvidia Geforce Mx250 GPU and 8GB DDR4 RAM. There are variants based on the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacities as well. In terms of connectivity, the RedmiBook 14 packs Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a charging port, HDMI port, 2 x USB 3.0 ports, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB 2.0 port.



