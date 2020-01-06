  • 18:52 Jan 06, 2020

Xiaomi to enter laptop segment in India, trademarks RedmiBook moniker

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2020 5:31 pm

Xiaomi might launch the Redmi 13 along with the Redmi K30 smartphone in India sometime later.
After making its name in the smartphone market, Xiaomi is now gearing up to enter the laptop segment in India as well. The company has trademarked the RedmiBook moniker, which indicates an imminent launch in the country. Till now, the company has launched laptops in China under the Mi and RedmiBook brands.

The trademark listing was recently spotted on the website of Intellectual Property India. The Intellectual Property India site is the authority for patents and trademarks under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Manu Kuma Jain, Xiaomi India Head and Global Vice President, in an interview back in 2018 had indicated that Xiaomi India is planning to launch gaming laptops and a wide range of laptop series in the country.

Recently, the company launched the RedmiBook 13 with the latest 10th generation Intel processor in China along with Redmi K30. Now Xiaomi is expected to launch the RedmiBook 13 in India as well. It might also be a possibility that the company might launch the same notebook along with the Redmi K30 smartphone in India sometime later.

To recall, the RedmiBook 13 comes with a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, 178° wide viewing angle, 250 nits brightness and 89% screen to body ratio. The laptop sports a full-sized keyboard, and the body is made of metal.

The RedmiBook 13 is powered by 10th generation Intel Core i5/ i7 processors, along with Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB storage onboard. It packs 40W battery that is rated to deliver 11 hours of backup on a single charge. It claims to charge 50 percent of battery in just 35 minutes of time with support for 1C fast charge.

