Redmi Watch to launch in India on May 13 alongside Redmi Note 10S

Redmi has teased another product that will launch in India on May 13 and it should be the Redmi Smartwatch.

Redmi is set to launch the Redmi Note 10S in India on May 13 but the brand has announced that it won't be the only product that will be launching at the event. Redmi will also unveil the Redmi Watch on the same date. The smartwatch debuted in China back in November 2020.

A new teaser was posted through Redmi India's official account that shows a glimpse of the watch along with its strap. It will be the first smartwatch under the Redmi branding to launch in India. Redmi is teasing the smartwatch with the hashtag #WearYourVibe.

The Redmi Watch that was launched in China was priced at CNY 299 (approx Rs 3,400). However, the Indian pricing hasn't been revealed yet. The watch came in Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White colours while its strap colour options included Cherry Blossom, Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White.

The Redmi Watch sports a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) square display with a 323ppi of pixel density and 2.5D curved glass that provides the protection. You get 7 sports modes including outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, running, treadmill, walking, and swimming.

The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems and is backed by a 230mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 12 days of usage.

Apart from this, you also get NFC support for tap and go payments, an optical sensor for continuous heart rate monitoring, a geomagnetic sensor for activity tracking along with a built-in six-axis accelerometer.