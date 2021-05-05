Advertisement

Redmi Watch to launch in India on May 13 alongside Redmi Note 10S

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2021 11:28 am

Latest News

Redmi has teased another product that will launch in India on May 13 and it should be the Redmi Smartwatch.
Advertisement

Redmi is set to launch the Redmi Note 10S in India on May 13 but the brand has announced that it won't be the only product that will be launching at the event. Redmi will also unveil the Redmi Watch on the same date. The smartwatch debuted in China back in November 2020.

 

A new teaser was posted through Redmi India's official account that shows a glimpse of the watch along with its strap. It will be the first smartwatch under the Redmi branding to launch in India. Redmi is teasing the smartwatch with the hashtag #WearYourVibe.

 

 

Advertisement

The Redmi Watch that was launched in China was priced at CNY 299 (approx Rs 3,400). However, the Indian pricing hasn't been revealed yet. The watch came in Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White colours while its strap colour options included Cherry Blossom, Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White.

 

Redmi Watch

 

The Redmi Watch sports a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) square display with a 323ppi of pixel density and 2.5D curved glass that provides the protection. You get 7 sports modes including outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, running, treadmill, walking, and swimming.

 

The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems and is backed by a 230mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 12 days of usage.

 

Apart from this, you also get NFC support for tap and go payments, an optical sensor for continuous heart rate monitoring, a geomagnetic sensor for activity tracking along with a built-in six-axis accelerometer.

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition to launch as Poco F3 GT in India, suggests leak

Redmi Note 10 price hiked in India by Rs 500

Redmi Note 10S India Launch teased with key specifications

Redmi Note 10S India launch date revealed

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker launched with 9 hours of playback time, IPX5 rating and more

Realme Watch 2 launched with IP68 resistance, 90 sports modes

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies