Redmi Watch announced with 1.4-inch display, 7-day battery life

Redmi Watch features a 1.4-inch LCD square-shaped screen with 320×320 pixels resolution, 323 PPI and 2.5D glass.

Along with the launch of Redmi Note 9 series, Xiaomi under its Redmi brand has also introduced Redmi Watch. The smartwatch is priced at 269 yuan (Rs 3,018 approx.) in China.



Redmi Watch comes in three colour options of Elegant Black, Ink Blue and Ivory White. There are different coloured straps to choose from including Cherry Pink and Pine Green.





Redmi Watch Specifications





The Redmi Watch features a 1.4-inch LCD square-shaped screen with 320×320 pixels resolution, 323 PPI and 2.5D glass. It comes with over 120 watch faces. With Bluetooth 5.0, it can be paired to smartphones running Android 5.0+ and iOS 10.0+.



The Redmi Watch comes with 7 Sports modes including indoor running, outdoor running, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, swimming, walking, freestyle. It supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, sedentary monitoring along with a 30-day report of your resting heart rate. It also offers breathing exercises and is equipped with NFC for contactless payments.



The watch features 230mAh battery which claims to offer with up to 7 hours of battery life with typical use and 12 days in long battery life mode. It has a built-in microphone that supports XiaoAI voice assistant. It comes with call notification, message reminder and alarm reminder.



The Redmi Watch also tracks steps and is also water-resistant for swimming up to 50 meters. Sensors on board include Six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor, Heart rate sensor. The watch measures 41x 35 x 10.9mm and the weight is 35g (including strap).