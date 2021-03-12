Advertisement

Redmi TV XL features teased ahead of March 17 launch

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 12, 2021 4:06 pm

Few of the features for the upcoming Redmi TV XL in India have been teased by Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter.

Xiaomi has already scheduled an event in India where it will be launching the Redmi TV XL in India. And now, the India Head of Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain, has teased a few features of the upcoming TV. 

 

As per his tweet, the TV will feature a vivid picture engine along with Dolby Vision support. Not only this, but it will also be HDR 10+ ready. He further confirms the launch date to be set for 17th of March. 

 

 

If the upcoming Redmi TV XL is a rebranded Redmi Max TV that was launched in China back in late February, the television set will likely have an 86-inch screen with 4K resolution and many more features as mentioned below. Also, the price of the TV is set at CNY 7,999 (approx Rs 91,400) in China

 

Redmi Max TV Specifications 

 

Redmi MAX 86-inch_

 

The 86-inch Redmi MAX TV features an LED-backlit LCD panel with a resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels (4K) and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has the usual 178° viewing angle and the screen supports 10-bit color, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, and covers 92% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It has an MEMC chip as well, which will allow for dynamic upscaling of content from SD to HD, variable refresh rate functionality, and more. 

 

This Redmi MAX TV is powered by an unknown chipset with a quad-core CPU (ARM Cortex-A73), ARM Mali-G52 MC1 GPU paired with 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The TV runs on MIUI for TV 3.0, that comes packed with content integration and smart features like Xiao Ai voice assistant and more. The two in-built speakers are rated with an output of 12.5W each.

 

For connectivity and ports, the television supports both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz WiFi bands, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared, 2 x USB Type-A ports, AV, ATV/DTMB, S/PDIF, Ethernet, and 3 x HDMI ports. One of the three HDMI ports is v2.1 with support for 120Hz VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) which means consumers can connect their Sony PS5 or Microsoft Xbox Series X to experience 4K 120Hz gaming. 

