Redmi TV X-series to launch alongside Redmi 10X on May 26

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has announced that it will be launching its new Redmi TV X-series of Smart TVs in Chian on May 26. The new Smart TVs will be introduced alongside the Redmi 10X smartphone.

Redmi’s general manager Lu Weibing has shared a teaser image for the upcoming Redmi TV X-series. The teaser image reveals that the Redmi TV X-series will be available in three variants including Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55 and Redmi TV X65. The Redmi TV X50 model will come loaded with a 50-inch display, Redmi TV X55 with a 55-inch screen and the high-end Redmi TV X65 will sport a 65-inch display. The teaser image also reveals that the Smart TVs will come with a bezel-less design. Lu Weibing reveals that the Smart TV will come with excellent performance in picture quality, appearance material, sound system, smart experience and more.

That being said, the upcoming Redmi TV X-series will give a stiff competition to the Realme TV that is scheduled to launch on May 25. It would be interesting to see what both the Smart TV series from the companies have to offer and the pricing will be again the differentiating factor here.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also revealed that the Redmi 10X smartphone will be launched in China on 26th May. he announcement was made by Lu Weibing, General Manager of the Redmi brand and President of Xiaomi China. He also confirmed that the upcoming 5G smartphone in the new X series will be powered by Dimensity 820 5G chipset. Along with that, the company has also confirmed four colour options - White, Blue, Gold, and Purple. The company has also revealed that the smartphone has scored 415,672 points in AnTuTu benchmark.