Redmi 10X with Dimensity 820 SoC to be announced on May 26

Xiaomi has today confirmed that the Redmi 10X smartphone will be launched in China on 26th May. The announcement was made by Lu Weibing, General Manager of the Redmi brand and President of Xiaomi China.



He also confirmed that the upcoming 5G smartphone in the new X series will be powered by Dimensity 820 5G chipset which was announced earlier today. The MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset comes loaded with an octa-core CPU with four high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.6GHz. The chipset is loaded with ARM Mali G57 GPU.



Along with that, the company has also confirmed four colour options - White, Blue, Gold, and Purple. The company has also revealed that the smartphone has scored 415,672 points in AnTuTu benchmark.





Redmi 10X will feature a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone will run on Android 10 with MIUI and it will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery and 22.5W fast charging support.



Redmi 10X will have four cameras with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel arranged inside a square-shaped module. On the front, it will feature a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.



The phone will likely to come in four different memory configurations including 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB. It will measure 164.15 x 75.75 x 8.99mm and it will weigh 206 grams. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.