Dell Pro Plus Earbuds Launched in India: Details to Know

Dell Pro Plus earbuds have been announced in India with support for ANC, multi-device connectivity, Fast charging via USB-C, IP54 rating and more. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the new earbuds.

Dell Pro Plus earbuds: Price, Availability

The Dell Pro Plus Earbuds (EB525) can be purchased by business users in India for Rs 18,699.

Dell Pro Plus earbuds: Features

The Dell Pro Plus earbuds use Bluetooth 5.3 + LE for seamless connectivity and support a wireless operating range of up to 30 metres. They also come with a 24 cm USB Type-C charging cable for wired power options. The earbuds cover a Frequency response range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz, ensuring balanced sound output across lows, mids, and highs.

The earbuds include several smart features such as adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), hearing protection, and AI-powered noise handling. They support both wireless and USB charging, along with fast charging that provides 1 hour of playback from just 5 minutes of charging. A full charge takes under two hours.

Each earbud carries a 66 mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 500 mAh battery. Users can get up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC on, and up to 33 hours with the case. For voice calls, the earbuds deliver up to 5 hours of Talk time with ANC enabled, extending to 16.5 hours using the case.

Audio output is driven by 11.6 mm drivers, offering clear sound supported by a signal-to-noise ratio of 66 dB and a sensitivity level of 106 ± 2 dB at 1 kHz/1 mW. The microphone system uses MEMS technology with a 100 Hz to 8 kHz frequency response and −35 ± 1 dBFS sensitivity, ensuring strong voice clarity in calls.

For connectivity and control, the earbuds can pair with up to eight devices and stay simultaneously connected to two. They feature onboard controls for volume adjustments, ANC modes (on/off/enhanced transparency), call answering or rejecting, microphone toggling, and skipping tracks.

These earbuds are certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, making them well-suited for work environments. They work smoothly with Dell’s software ecosystem, including Dell Display and Peripheral Manager, Dell Device Management Console, Dell Audio Mobile App, and Dell Pair for easy configuration.

Durability is enhanced by an IP54 rating, offering protection against dust and splashes. The in-ear design ensures a secure fit and comfort over long usage