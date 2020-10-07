Advertisement

Redmi SonicBass and Redmi Earbuds 2C earphones launched in India for Rs 999 and Rs 1299

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 07, 2020 1:15 pm

Redmi SonicBass Wireless earphones is an in-ear neckband styled audio device.
Xiaomi has today announced the launch of two new products under its Redmi brand - Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2C.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones will be available in Black and Blue for an introductory price of Rs 999 starting 7th October 2 PM across mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes, Mi Studios and other retail channels. Post the introductory offer, they will be available for Rs 1299.

Redmi Earbuds 2C will be available for an introductory price of Rs 1299 starting October 7th 12:30 PM across mi.com, Amazon, Mi Homes, Mi Studios and other retail channels. Post the introductory offer, they will be available for Rs 1499.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones

Redmi SonicBass Wireless earphones is an in-ear neckband styled audio device. Built with an anti-slip and flexible material, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones features a sleek design. It houses on-board volume controls and a multi-function button for ease of access to various multimedia controls.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones feature anti-wax silicone ear tips with magnetic earbuds. They are lightweighed at 21.2 grams. They feature 9.2mm driver for an extra bass signature.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones provide 12 hours of continuous music playback at 80% volume and a standby time of 200 hours. The eaphones are also IPX4 certified making it sweat and splash resistant. They feature dual mics coupled with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) and suppress any ambient noise and provide clear call quality at the receiving end.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones feature dual pairing facilitated by multipoint bluetooth technology which allows it to maintain a connection with two devices simultaneously. Bluetooth 5.0 LE ensures battery performance does not decrease even when the neckband is connected to two devices.

Redmi Earbuds 2C

Redmi Earbuds 2C comes in a compact design that is crafted to sit in the ear canal for long hours of usage. The case comes in matte black that is designed to take up minimum space making it easily pocketable. Redmi Earbuds 2C feature silicone tips which allow passive noise isolation.
Redmi Earbuds 2C
The earbuds feature easy bluetooth pairing which allows even a single earbud to be used independently. The buttons on the earbuds facilitate a multitude of controls like receiving/ending calls, playing/pausing music and even summoning voice assistants.  

Redmi Earbuds 2C feature improved ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) that allows crystal clear call quality with its built-in microphones. Along with 12 hours of usage with the charging case, Redmi Earbuds 2C also comes with an IPX4 rating, making it sweat and splash resistant. 

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

