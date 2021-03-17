Redmi Smart TV X series launched in India starting at Rs 32,999

Redmi TV X Series comes equipped with 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and support for DTS Virtual:X.

Redmi India has today announced the launch of Redmi Smart TV X Series. The lineup includes three models – Redmi Smart TV X65, X55, and X50.



The Redmi Smart TV X50 model is priced at Rs 32,999, the X55 costs Rs 38,999 and the top-end X65 model is priced at Rs 57,999. It will be available from Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio starting from March 26th and will be available from other offline stores soon.



Launch offers include Flat 2000 Instant Discount with ICICI Bank Credit Cards & EMI and up to Rs 1700 on subscription offers from Zee5, Aha, Hungama Play, Hoichoi.



Redmi Smart TV X Series come powered with Vivid Picture Engine, an in-house image processing algorithm to provide colour accuracy, colour vibrancy. The TVs feature a 4K panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. Redmi Smart TV X series also come with support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. To provide a smooth, blur-free viewing experience the new Redmi Smart TV X Series are equipped with Reality Flow display, that brings Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation to the segment.



Redmi TV X Series comes equipped with 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and support for DTS Virtual:X. It also supports Dolby Atmos via HDMI eARC passthrough to external Atmos soundbars/AV receivers.



The newly launched series features a 64-bit quad-core A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 graphics. This is coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) ensures minimal lag, as low as 5ms at 4K 60fps during gameplay via consoles.



The television runs on Android TV 10, which offers users easy access to content, services and devices via its extensive platform. The line-up will feature the latest version of PatchWall, thereby providing access to over 25+ content partners across 16 diverse languages. It provides an exclusive and Intuitive content experience and comes with unique features such as Universal search, Kids Mode, Smart Recommendations, Live Sports, User Centre and much more. It offers support for Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.



With the Mi Home app, users can control and monitor all their IoT products supported on the TVs.



The new lineup comes with HDMI 2.1 compatible ports. It comes with e-ARC support that acts as a great booster for bandwidth and audio speed. In addition, it sports two USB and one optical port and 3.5 mm jack.