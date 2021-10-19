Redmi Smart TV X (2022) to be announced on October 20, will feature 120Hz display

Xiaomi has already confirmed that Redmi Smart TV X (2022) will be announced on October 20 in China. However, ahead of the official debut, the company has teased the refresh rate of the upcoming TV.

Xiaomi sub-brand on Weibo has confirmed via a post that Redmi Smart TV X (2022) will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. In addition, it is expected that the TVs will come with 4K display panels with HDR10+.

Redmi Smart TV X (2022) is expected to be the successor of the Redmi Smart TV X series launched in March earlier this year in India. The new series is expected to come in three screen sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

To recall, the Redmi Smart TV X50 model is priced at Rs 32,999, the X55 costs Rs 38,999 and the top-end X65 model is priced at Rs 57,999. It is available from Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio.

Redmi Smart TV X Series

Redmi Smart TV X Series comes powered with Vivid Picture Engine, an in-house image processing algorithm that provides colour accuracy and vibrancy. The TVs feature a 4K panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. Redmi Smart TV X series also comes with support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. Furthermore, to provide a smooth, blur-free viewing experience, the new Redmi Smart TV X Series is equipped with a Reality Flow display that brings Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation to the segment.

Redmi TV X Series comes equipped with 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and support for DTS Virtual:X. It also supports Dolby Atmos via HDMI eARC passthrough to external Atmos soundbars/AV receivers.

The series feature a 64-bit quad-core A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 graphics. This is coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) ensures minimal lag, as low as 5ms at 4K 60fps during gameplay via consoles.

With the Mi Home app, users can control and monitor all their IoT products supported on the TVs. The new lineup comes with HDMI 2.1 compatible ports. Furthermore, it comes with e-ARC support that acts as a great booster for bandwidth and audio speed. In addition, it sports two USB and one optical port and a 3.5 mm jack.