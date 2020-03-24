  • 17:06 Mar 24, 2020

Advertisement

Redmi Smart TV Max with 98-inch 4K HDR display announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 24, 2020 4:59 pm

Latest News

The major highlight of the Smart TV is the whopping 98-inch 4K HDR display.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has announced the launch of a new Smart TV in China. Dubbed as, Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch, the Smart TV comes with a price tag of 19999 Yuan, which roughly translate to Rs 2,15,400. The Smart TV will go on sale in the country from April 9. 

 

The major highlight of the Smart TV is the whopping 98-inch 4K HDR display. The Smart TV comes loaded with MEMC motion compensation technology which improves the viewing experience. The display comes with a 178-degree viewing angle along with HDR 10 support and 192 partitions dynamic backlight. 

 

The Redmi Smart TV Max is loaded with PatchWall UI and it comes with artificial intelligence voice and Bluetooth voice remote control. The Smart TV is powered by a 1.9GHz Amlogic T972 quad-core processor with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. The TV is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. 

 

On the audio front, the Smart TV comes equipped with Dolby + DTS and it features 4 units of large cavity speaker that delivers punchy bass and enhanced audio experience. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 HDMI ports (one has ARC), two USB ports, S/PDIF and Ethernet port. 

 

Previously, the brand introduced Redmi TV 40-inch in China. The new Redmi TV features a 40-inch Full HD screen with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 178-degree viewing angle and comes powered by a Cortex-A53 quad-core Amlogic processor clocked at 1.4 GHz coupled with Mali-450 MP2 GPU. The Redmi 40-inch TV has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

 

First look of Redmi TV officially released

Redmi TV with 70-inch 4K screen, RedmiBook 14 Enhanced Edition launched

Redmi TV 40-inch with Full HD screen launched

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Huawei Vision Smart TV Premium Edition announced

Telefunken introduces new range of Bluetooth HD and FHD Smart LED TVs in India

Kodak CA TV vs Mi 4X TV: Which one is better?

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies