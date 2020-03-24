Redmi Smart TV Max with 98-inch 4K HDR display announced

The major highlight of the Smart TV is the whopping 98-inch 4K HDR display.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has announced the launch of a new Smart TV in China. Dubbed as, Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch, the Smart TV comes with a price tag of 19999 Yuan, which roughly translate to Rs 2,15,400. The Smart TV will go on sale in the country from April 9.

The major highlight of the Smart TV is the whopping 98-inch 4K HDR display. The Smart TV comes loaded with MEMC motion compensation technology which improves the viewing experience. The display comes with a 178-degree viewing angle along with HDR 10 support and 192 partitions dynamic backlight.

The Redmi Smart TV Max is loaded with PatchWall UI and it comes with artificial intelligence voice and Bluetooth voice remote control. The Smart TV is powered by a 1.9GHz Amlogic T972 quad-core processor with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. The TV is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

On the audio front, the Smart TV comes equipped with Dolby + DTS and it features 4 units of large cavity speaker that delivers punchy bass and enhanced audio experience. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 HDMI ports (one has ARC), two USB ports, S/PDIF and Ethernet port.

Previously, the brand introduced Redmi TV 40-inch in China. The new Redmi TV features a 40-inch Full HD screen with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 178-degree viewing angle and comes powered by a Cortex-A53 quad-core Amlogic processor clocked at 1.4 GHz coupled with Mali-450 MP2 GPU. The Redmi 40-inch TV has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.