Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K Series 2024 Launched in India: Price, Features, Availability

Xiaomi India has announced the launch of Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series 2024 in India, now being available in a bigger 55-inch size as well. The TVs run on Amazon’s Fire TV operating system with access to over 12,000 apps via the Appstore. Here’s everything to know about the new models.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series 2024: Price, Availability

Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K will be available in two models 43-inch and 55-inch starting 18th September 2024 at a special launch price of Rs 23,499 and Rs 34,499, respectively, including a Rs 1,500 discount on ICICI bank cards. They’ll be available for purchase across mi.com, and Flipkart.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series 2024: Features

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K packs a 64-bit quad-core Processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Then, it packs a 4K HDR display with a sleek, bezel-free design along with support for MEMC technology. For audio, there’s a 30W speaker system on the 55-inch variant and 24W speakers on the 43-inch variant.

Fire TV built in offers a seamless, quick, and convenient access to entertainment and content on the home screens. Fire TV users can stream tens of thousands of films and TV show episodes through 12,000+ apps via the Appstore, including popular services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, JioCinema etc.

Users can also perform multiple other functions such as controlling Alexa-compatible smart appliances through voice and access multiple content sources simultaneously through the Picture-in-Picture feature. The TV supports a wide range of connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and Miracast.