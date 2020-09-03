Advertisement

Redmi Smart Band to launch in India on September 8

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 03, 2020 2:14 pm

Latest News

Redmi Brand features a rectangular 1.08-inch square colour display.
Advertisement

Xiaomi backed Redmi will be launching a new fitness band in India on 8 September. Dubbed as Redmi Smart Band, the wearable will be the brand's first smart band in India and it will be launched at 12 P.M on the said date.

The company has announced the launch date on its official Twitter handle. Redmi India has not shared pricing or availability details for the smart band. The tweet also has the title “What's Your Score?”.

To recall, Xiaomi launched its first Redmi Band in China back in April this year. The Redmi Band is priced at 99 yuan (Rs 1,060 approx.). It comes in Black, Blue, Green and Orange colours.

Redmi Brand features a rectangular 1.08-inch square colour display with a 128 x 220 resolution.  The built-in battery of the wrist band can also last for 14 days on a single charge. It comes with a built-in charging port that plugs into a USB-A port on the charger, laptop or PC.

The band has 5 sports modes including outdoor running, cycling, and indoor running. It has an optical heart rate sensor to monitor heart rates during workouts as well as throughout the day. It also has support for sleep monitoring to help users achieve their sleep goals, sedentary reminder and lots more.

The Redmi Band, however, does not bring NFC for contactless payments. Redmi band has 5ATM (50 meter) water resistance

Redmi Band goes official with 1.08-inch color display, up to 14 days battery life

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 goes official with 1.1-inch AMOLED color display, likely to launch soon in India

Mi Band 4C goes official with 1.08-inch colour display, 14 days battery life

Mi Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve launching soon in India

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Adventurer Luggage and Realme Tote bag launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Fitness Tracker Launched

BenQ introduces new TH585 projector in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more
Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?
Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies