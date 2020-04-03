  • 18:13 Apr 03, 2020

Advertisement

Redmi Band goes official with 1.08-inch color display, up to 14 days battery life

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 03, 2020 3:29 pm

Latest News

Redmi Brand features a 1.08-inch square color display.
Advertisement

Redmi has today announced the launch of its Redmi Band in China. The Redmi Band is priced at 99 yuan (Rs 1,060 approx.) and will go on sale in China from April 9th. It comes in Black, Blue, Green and Orange colours.

Redmi Brand features a 1.08-inch square color display. The company claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life. It comes with built-in charging port that plugs into a USB-A port on the charger, laptop or PC.

The band has 5 sports modes. It has an optical heart rate sensor to monitor heart rates during workouts as well as throughout the day. It also has support for sleep monitoring to help users achieve their sleep goals.

 

The Redmi Band, however, does not bring NFC for contactless payments. Redmi band will be competing with other brands like Realme and Honor which offer competitive features.

Advertisement

Xiaomi teases new smartphone launch with dual Cameras, 5000mAh battery on Feb 11

Redmi K30 Pro surfaces on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 and 8GB of RAM

Redmi K20 series now available for sale on Amazon

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Offers on K20, Note 7 Pro, Mi A3 and more

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone launched in India, price starts Rs 12,999

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, K20 to be available on Flipkart

Latest News from Xioami

You might like this

Tags: Redmi Brand Redmi Brand launch Redmi Brand specs Redmi Brand price

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2 wireless earphones with Bluetooth 5.0 announced

Xiaomi Mi Kids Watch 4, Watch 4 Pro with GPS support announced

Fitbit Charge 4 launched in India starting at Rs 14,999

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies