Redmi Band goes official with 1.08-inch color display, up to 14 days battery life

Redmi Brand features a 1.08-inch square color display.

Advertisement

Redmi has today announced the launch of its Redmi Band in China. The Redmi Band is priced at 99 yuan (Rs 1,060 approx.) and will go on sale in China from April 9th. It comes in Black, Blue, Green and Orange colours.



Redmi Brand features a 1.08-inch square color display. The company claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life. It comes with built-in charging port that plugs into a USB-A port on the charger, laptop or PC.



The band has 5 sports modes. It has an optical heart rate sensor to monitor heart rates during workouts as well as throughout the day. It also has support for sleep monitoring to help users achieve their sleep goals.

The Redmi Band, however, does not bring NFC for contactless payments. Redmi band will be competing with other brands like Realme and Honor which offer competitive features.

Advertisement