HomeNewsRedmi Pad Pro India Launch: Details to Know

Redmi Pad Pro India Launch: Details to Know

The Redmi Pad Pro is all set to launch in India on July 29 and here’s what all we know about the upcoming tablet.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Redmi pad pro 5g india

Xiaomi debuted a set of new products including the Redmi 13 5G a couple of weeks back in India but its launches aren’t coming to a stop anytime soon, as the brand has now confirmed the launch of the Redmi Pad Pro in India on July 29. Here’s what we know about the launch.

Redmi Pad Pro: India Launch Details

The date of Redmi Pad Pro India launch was shared by Xiaomi via a microsite where it says that the tablet is arriving in the country on July 29. The brand also confirmed the specifications of the tablet, which are the same as the global variant of the device. It will be available in Graphite Gray, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue colours. We’ll further be updating the price of the tablet here on the launch day, so keep an eye out on this article.

Redmi Pad Pro: Specifications

The Redmi Pad Pro sports a 12.1″ 2.5K(2560 x 1600 pixels) display at 249 ppi with support for 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, 12-bit, 68.7 billion colors, 1500:1 contrast ratio, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Redmi Pad is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x and up to 256GB of 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1.5TB. The tablet has an 8MP f/2.0 rear camera and an 8MP f/2.28 front-facing camera for selfies. The device further gets quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on 14. For connectivity, there’s optional 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and v5.2. It is backed up by a 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging. As for accessories, it supports the Redmi Pad Pro Keyboard and the Redmi Smart Pen which has 4096-level pressure sensitivity and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.