Redmi 13 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Xiaomi has announced the launch of a new budget-oriented 5G smartphone in India called as Redmi 13 5G. The new handset comes with a Snapdragon Processor under the hood and is paired with a 108MP primary camera sensor on the back. Here’s what else the new Redmi 13 5G has to offer.

Redmi 13 5G: Price, Availability

The Redmi 13 5G has been launched in two variants in India, including 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB, priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively. It comes in Black, Pink, and Blue colour options and will be available for purchase via Amazon, Mi online store, Xiaomi retail stores, and other leading retailers, beginning July 12 at 12 noon.

Redmi 13 5G: Specifications

The Redmi 13 5G sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated edition chipset.

The Redmi device gets 6 GB and 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM options and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 1TB. It runs on HyperOS based on Android 14.

For optics, there’s a 108-megapixel f/1.8 Samsung HM6 primary camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 4G LTE, 3.5mm Headphonejack and a USB-C port for charging. The device has an IR Blaster as well and a single bottom-firing speaker. It is also IP53 rated for water and dust resistance.