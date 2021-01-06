Redmi Note 9T design and key specs leaked ahead of launch on January 8

Redmi Note 9T will feature a square-shaped triple camera setup at the back along with LED flash.

Redmi Note 9T will be announced globally on January 8. Now ahead of the launch, the phone has surfaced in a new leak revealing the design and key specs.

As per the images shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter, the Redmi Note 9T will feature a square-shaped triple camera setup at the back along with LED flash. On the front, there will be a punch-hole display located at the top left corner.

As far as specs leaked by the same tipster, Redmi Note 9T will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. It will feature a 6.53" FHD+ hole-punch display and a 48-megapixel primary camera. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging. There will also be dual speakers and NFC support.

As per an Amazon Germany listing, which is now deleted, the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will retail for €229.90, while the 128GB variant will cost €269.90.

The Redmi Note 9T will feature a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole style front camera. The smartphone will include a side-mounted fingerprint.

The device is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor along with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.2 Storage. The storage will be expandable up to 512GB.

Redmi Note 9T is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device will have a 13MP selfie camera.

It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Connectivity options will include a 5G SA/ NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port.