Redmi Note 9T to be announced on January 8

Xiaomi has officially announced that it will be announcing Redmi Note 9T 5G smartphone globally on January 8. The upcoming phone is expected to be the global version of the Redmi Note 9 5G that was announced November last year in China.

As per an Amazon Germany listing, which is now deleted, the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will retail for €229.90, while the 128Gb variant will cost €269.90.

The Redmi Note 9T will feature a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole style front camera. The smartphone will include a side-mounted fingerprint.

The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor along with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.2 Storage. The storage will be expandable up to 512GB.

Redmi Note 9T will feature a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device will have a 13MP selfie camera.

It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Connectivity options will include a 5G SA/ NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port.