Redmi Note 9S with quad rear camera setup to be announced on March 23

After the launch of Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max smartphones in India last week, Redmi has confirmed that the company will also be announcing the Redmi Note 9S smartphone in Singapore on March 23.



According to Xiaomi Malaysia’s teaser, the upcoming device will be introduced as the Redmi Note 9S. The company has also posted a couple of promotional posters for the device. One of the poster confirms the presence of a quadruple rear camera setup in the Redmi Note 9S. To recall, the existing Note 9 series of smartphones also come with four rear cameras.





Redmi Note 9S is expected to sport a 6.67-inches IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage space.



The quad-camera setup is said to consist of a 48 megapixels main shooter, an 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 5 megapixels macro lens, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For the front, it will feature a 16 megapixels selfie camera.



The device will be fueled by the same 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It will run on the latest MIUI 11 based on Android 10 OS.