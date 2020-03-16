  • 12:52 Mar 16, 2020

Advertisement

Redmi Note 9S with quad rear camera setup to be announced on March 23

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2020 11:07 am

Latest News

Redmi Note 9S is expected to sport a 6.67-inches IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution.
Advertisement

After the launch of Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max smartphones in India last week, Redmi has confirmed that the company will also be announcing the Redmi Note 9S smartphone in Singapore on March 23.

According to Xiaomi Malaysia’s teaser, the upcoming device will be introduced as the Redmi Note 9S. The company has also posted a couple of promotional posters for the device. One of the poster confirms the presence of a quadruple rear camera setup in the Redmi Note 9S. To recall, the existing Note 9 series of smartphones also come with four rear cameras.


Redmi Note 9S is expected to sport a 6.67-inches IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage space.

The quad-camera setup is said to consist of a 48 megapixels main shooter, an 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 5 megapixels macro lens, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For the front, it will feature a 16 megapixels selfie camera.

The device will be fueled by the same 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It will run on the latest MIUI 11 based on Android 10 OS.

New Redmi Note smartphone launching in India on March 12, Redmi Note 9 expected

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with Snapdragon 720G, NavIC support launched in India

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xioami Redmi Note 9S

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be available on Amazon India starting March 17

Redmi K30 Pro likely to be announced on March 24

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro might launch on April 15

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies