Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale to be held on May 12

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale was to be held in March soon after its launch but it was postponed due Coronavirus pandemic.

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones were launched in India in March this year. While the sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro started recently on Amazon, as well as Mi.com, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has not been started yet. Now Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale for the first time in India on May 12.

The sale date has been announced by Xiaomi on its official website. Also, the phone is now listed on Amazon India with the sale date. So, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale in India on May 12 at 12 P.M on Mi.com and Amazon India. The government has now allowed delivery of non-essential items in Orange and Green zones throughout the country.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs 16,499 for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant following the price increase after the GST rate hike. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. It will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black colours.





Talking about the specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system and a has 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. All the variants can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the phone gets a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.