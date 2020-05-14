Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual price hiked in India

The brand hiked the price of Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A Dual smartphones in the country.

Xiaomi has increased the price of its range of smartphones. The brand hiked the price of Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A Dual smartphones in the country.

The Redmi Note 8 has received a price hike of Rs 500. The smartphone with 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage is now priced at Rs 11,499. To recall, the company announced a price hike of Rs 500 earlier. The smartphone was launched for Rs 9,999 and later on, the price was hiked to Rs 10,499. Interestingly, the 6GB RAM variant has not received a price hike in India. The Redmi Note 8 base variant with latest price revision is available for purchase from Amazon and Mi.com.

The company has also hiked the price of Redmi 8 smartphone. The 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage model is now available at Rs 9,299. The smartphone was earlier available for Rs 8,999. This reflects a price hike of Rs 300. Similarly, Redmi 8A Dual 2GB RAM with 32GB storage option is now priced at Rs 7,299. The phone was earlier available for Rs 6,499. This reflects a price hike of Rs 300.

Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Dot Notch. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 11nm processor coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion and a fingerprint scanner.

Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass dot-notch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone also comes with an option to expand the storage of up to 512GB with a microSD card.

Redmi 8A Dual has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and USB Type-C port along with reverse charging technology. The phone sports a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

