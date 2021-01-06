Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro get MIUI 12 update

Users are sharing the screenshot of the Android 10-based MIUI 12 update on their Redmi Note 5 and 5 Pro smartphones on Twitter.

Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 stable update to its Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones. The update brings the November 2020 Android security patch along with the new re-designed MIUI 12 user interface.

Users are sharing the screenshot of the Android 10-based MIUI 12 update on their Redmi Note 5 and 5 Pro smartphones on Twitter. The screenshot reveals that the version number for the latest update for the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro is V12.0.2.0.PEIMIXM and it is around 2GB in size.

If you own a Redmi Note 5 or 5 Pro, you will get a notification for the software update. If you if haven't already received a notification, you can download the latest update manually, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Make sure that your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network before starting the update

The MIUI 12 update for Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro brings new all-new design and animations along with new features like new Floating Window, Enhanced Privacy Protection features such as Interceptor, Flare, Hidden Mask Mode. It also brings optimisations to animations on screen and a fix for notification shade in Dark Mode.

Earlier, Xiaomi announced that four of its phones will not be updated to MIUI 12. The list includes Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 smartphones. All the four devices are currently running on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

To recap, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. It has a 4000mah battery and it runs on MIUI 9.5 based Android 8.1 Oreo. On the camera front, there are two cameras of 12MP and 5MP. The phone has a 20MP front camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor along with Adreno 506 GPU. It has a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, a 12-megapixel primary lens with 1.25-micron pixel and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash and Beautify 3.0.