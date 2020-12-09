Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 MIUI 12 update canceled

Xiaomi earlier said the four phones would receive MIUI 12 Global Stable update.

Xiaomi has announced that four of its phones will not be updated to MIUI 12. The list includes Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 smartphones. All the four devices are currently running on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Earlier in May, Xiaomi said the four phones would receive MIUI 12 Global Stable update but now the company has removed the phones from the list of phones getting the MIUI 12 update after seven months of announcing.

The company recently posted a message in the Mi Fans Home channel on Telegram, which states:

“Please note that the following device models originally included in MIUI 12 release schedule won’t be updated to MIUI 12 due to compatibility and performance issues. Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6.”

When Xiaomi officially announced the MIUI 12 in May this year, the four phones were part of the list to get MIUI 12 update in the second phase along with Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Poco F1.

The MIUI 12 brings new visual design along with magazine-level layouts and more. The update also adds new Floating Window, system animations, all-new dark mode 2.0, Enhanced Privacy Protection features such as Interceptor, Flare, Hidden Mask Mode, and more.