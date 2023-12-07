Redmi Note 13 Series India Launch: What to expect?

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi just debuted its Redmi 13C series smartphones yesterday (December 6) in India. At the end of the launch event, Xiaomi teased its next launch, which will be the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. So here’s what we know so far about the smartphones.

Redmi Note 13 Series: India Launch Timeline

At the end of the Redmi 13C series launch stream, a slide revealed that the entire event was shot on Redmi Note 13 Pro+, beneath which it was mentioned ‘Coming January 2024’. This confirms that the Note 13 Pro+ is indeed coming to India alongside a global launch as well.

While it didn’t confirm an exact date and neither did it confirm if more models will launch under the Note family, we expect the whole Redmi Note 13 series to debut at the event, considering the past track record of the Chinese company. For those unaware, the Note 13 series was launched by Redmi in its homeland, China, back in September of this year.

Redmi Note 13 Series: Expected Price

To recall, the Redmi Note 12 series launched in India back in January, where the base model started at Rs 17,999. The Pro model began at Rs 24,999, while the Pro+ started from Rs 29,999. According to a post by tipster Yogesh Brar on X (previously Twitter), the pricing of the Redmi Note 13 series smartphones could remain identical or witness a jump of up to a maximum of Rs 2,000.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+: Specifications

Out of the whole lineup, which includes Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro, Note 13R Pro, and the Note 13 Pro+, the Pro+ model is the most powerful, with top-notch specifications.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 1800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus. The device is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ features a triple camera setup with a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 f/1.65 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Note 13 Pro+ packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 120W Fast charging support.

Additional features include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS and NFC. The device runs on MIUI 14, based on Android 13. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security; the device is IP68-rated.