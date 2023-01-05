Redmi Note 12 series launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi today debuted its Note 12 series in India which arrived in China back in October of 2022. The new Note series consists of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12. The Pro+ and the Pro models come with the Dimensity 1080 5G processor under the hood.

Redmi Note 12 Series: India Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 12 5G comes in three colours, green, blue and black, and in two storage variants, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. They have a retail price of Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively. ICICI Bank card users can get a discount of up to Rs 1,500 or those who are exchanging their older devices can also get a similar value discount. Existing Xiaomi or Redmi users who exchange their smartphones get additional Rs 1,000 off. The sale for the device begins January 11 at 12 noon. It will be available via Mi Home stores, Mi India website, Amazon India and other retail outlets.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes in three colours, blue, black and purple. It comes in three storage variants, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB + 256GB. They have a retail price of Rs 24,999, Rs 26,999, and Rs 27,999 respectively. ICICI Bank card users can get a discount of up to Rs 3,000 or exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000. Existing Xiaomi or Redmi users who exchange their smartphones get additional Rs 1,000 off. The sale for the device begins January 11 at 12 noon. It will be available via Mi Home stores, Mi India website, Flipkart and other retail outlets.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes in blue, white, and black in two storage variants such as 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB at a retail price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively. The launch offers, sale date and availability details remain the same as the Note 12 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 900 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. The devices is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ features a triple camera setup with a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX f/1.65 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Note 12 Pro+ packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 120W fast charging support.

Additional features include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS and NFC. The device runs on MIUI 13 based Android 12. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Specifications

The Pro variant shares a lot of specs with its elder sibling, the Note 12 Pro+. It gets the same 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 900 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Also See: Here are the Smartphones offering maximum 5G Bands

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel IMX766 f/1.88 primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and NFC. Additional features include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers.

Redmi Note 12 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 5G also features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, SGS Eye Care support, Gorilla Glass protection and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth shooter. For the front, there is a 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The device has a mono speaker.