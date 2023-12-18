The Redmi Note 13 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 13 with the MIUI 14 skin on top. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Further, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device has stereo speakers.