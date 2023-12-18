The Redmi Note 13 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, and a hole-punch at the front.
The phone packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
The device runs on Android 13 with the MIUI 14 skin on top. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Further, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device has stereo speakers.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|6/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Blue, Black, Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass 3
|Device Back
|Unknown
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.67
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 680
|Phone RAM
|6 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|MIUI 14, Android 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|108MP f/1.6 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|33W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP54