The Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G model features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 13 with the MIUI 14 skin on top. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Further, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device has stereo speakers.