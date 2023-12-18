  1. Home
Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G

Brand: Redmi
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 6.67-inch, 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 200MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The Redmi Note 13 Pro model features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra under the hood. It is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X and up to 512GB 2.2 internal storage. In addition, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on 13 with the MIUI 14 skin on top. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm jack. Further, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device has stereo speakers.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Specs

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Purple, Black, Green

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass 5
Device Back Unknown

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Software

OS & UI MIUI 14, Android 13

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 200MP f/1.6 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 67W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP54

