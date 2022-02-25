Redmi Note 11 Pro series India launch date announced

Redmi has today confirmed to launch Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India next month. The brand will launch Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ smartphones in the country on March 9.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ were launched globally earlier this month. Now the series will debut in India as well. The Redmi Note 11 Pro models will be launched at 12 noon on March 9.

Redmi Note 11 Pro series Expected Specs

The Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Pro+ 5G phones could feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch at the front. The Redmi Note 11 Pro may have a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Both phones are expected to arrive with a 16-megapixel front camera. There will be up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage on both these models can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

In addition, the phones will be backed up by 5,000mAh battery that should support 67W fast charging. Both phones will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Lastly, they should run on MIUI 13 based Android 11, on the software front.

Meanwhile, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition was recently announced outside India. The Redmi smartphone is priced at 3,299 yuan (Rs 39,040 approx.) for 8GB+128GB, 3,599 yuan (Rs 42,605 approx.) for 12GB+128GB and the 12GB+256GB model costs 3,899 yuan (Rs 46,145 approx.).

The gaming-centric Redmi phone comes with a 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 120W fast charging, quad speakers and magnetic gaming triggers.