Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Note 11 Pro to launch in India in March: Report

The first Redmi Note 11 series smartphones were launched in India a couple of weeks back and it seems like the Pro variants are to follow soon. Rumours abound say that the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will arrive in India and it could be as soon as next month.

A recent leak from Yogesh Brar in collaboration with a publication states that Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will launch in the first half of March. Further, while the Note 11 and 11s are available for purchase through Amazon India, the upcoming Note 11 Pro models will be sold through Flipkart. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G global model will be rebranded as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India. On the other hand, the Note 11 Pro 4G could be identical to its global counterpart.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Pro+ 5G phones could feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch at the front. The Note 11 Pro will feature the Helio G96, whereas the Snapdragon 695 will be powered by the Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

Both phones are expected to arrive with a 16-megapixel front camera, up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery that should support 67W fast charging. Both phones will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and should rum on MIUI 13 based Android 11.

In related news, Redmi recently unveiled the K50 Gaming Edition in China which is expected to arrive in India as well. However, it is expected to be launched as the Poco F4 GT which could be the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone in India.