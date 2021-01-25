Advertisement

Redmi Note 10 Pro officially teased, India launch expected in February

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : January 25, 2021 4:06 pm

The Redmi Note 10 series has officially been teased by the General Manager of the company on Weibo
The Redmi Note 10 series is right around the corner as the company’s general manager Lu Weibing has teased the series for the very first time through a Weibo post. Through the post, the executive has asked the fans regarding their expectations from the Note 10 series. 

 

The Redmi Note 10 series along with Mi 11 is expected to arrive in the month of February in India but there's no official launch date as of now. The devices have received multiple certifications from various regulatories including FCC, BIS, and more. 

 

Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications (Rumored) 

 

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to sport an IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735G SoC on 4G variant and Snapdragon 750G on the 5G variant, paired with 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB RAM+storage options. 

 

Read More: Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch on the cards

 

The phone is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. The global variant could come with NFC support while the same would not be included on the Indian model. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is tipped to have a 64MP primary camera that could be paired with an ultra-wide-angle, macro, and depth sensor. The phone should be backed by a 5,050mAh battery.

 

There are no detailed specifications available for the Vanilla Redmi Note 10 yet, but it should also come with a high refresh rate IPS LCD display, and should run on Android 11

Tags: Xiaomi

 

