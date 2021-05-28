Poco F3 GT to launch in India in Q3 2021 with Dimensity 1200 SoC

Poco India has confirmed the upcoming Poco F3 GT will launch in India in Q3 of 2021. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek 1200 SoC

Poco is finally ready to launch the Poco F3 GT in India, however, a specific release date hasn't been shared by the company except that the phone is arriving sometime in Q3 of 2021. The Poco F3 GT is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition that was launched in China sometime back.

The teaser video shared by Anuj Sharma, Director of Poco India, confirms the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The same chipset also powers the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition further pointing towards a rebrand.

The tweet made by Sharma also mentions the word 'Trigger' which suggests the phone will also have Trigger buttons for an enhanced gaming experience. The 6GB + 128GB model of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,000) in China while the top 12GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,100).

Poco F3 GT Specifications (Rumored)

The Poco F3 GT should sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a higher 480Hz touch sampling rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and should be paired with with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There should be a triple camera setup on the back of the Poco F3 GT including a 64-megapixel /1.65 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie shooter.

It should be backed by a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. If it is a rebrand of the K40 Game Enhanced Edition, it should sport dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio that will be tuned by JBL. The smartphone will run on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. Connectivity options may include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. Additional features include vapour chamber LiquidCool technology, IP53 dust resistance, retractable shoulder buttons and more.