Advertisement

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition launched with retractable shoulder buttons, JBL tuned speakers and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 28, 2021 11:40 am

Latest News

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition smartphone has been launched at its home ground and the phone comes with a bunch of gaming-focused features

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched its first ever gaming smartphone in China that comes with a bunch of gaming-focused features such as retractable shoulder buttons, three mics, Dolby Atmos support and audio tuned by JBL and much more.

 

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is being sold in a total of 5 variants. The 6GB + 128GB model is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,000), the 8GB + 128GB configuration is priced at CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 25,300), 8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 27,600), 12GB + 128GB priced at CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 27,500), and finally the 12GB + 256GB model priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,100). 

 

There are three colour options to choose from namely, Black, Silver, White, and a Bruce Lee Special Edition. The Bruce Lee Special Edition comes only in a 12GB + 256GB configuration and costs CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 32,300).

 

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Specifications 

K40 Gaming Edition

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition sports the same 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display as its standard counterparts, with a 120Hz refresh rate, a higher 480Hz touch sampling rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

 

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

 

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the K40 Gaming Edition including a 64-megapixel /1.65 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie shooter. 

 

It is backed by a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and are tuned by JBL. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. Additional features include vapour chamber LiquidCool technology, IP53 dust resistance, retractable shoulder buttons and more.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 in works, could equip Dimensity 1200, Snapdragon 870 SoC

Redmi Gaming phone launching by April end, could draw power from Dimensity 1200 SoC

Redmi 10 series may launch in India soon, Redmi Note 10S details also leak

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi QLED TV 75, Mi 11X Series launched in India with 120Hz displays, Snapdragon processors and more

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS update with April Android security patch

Realme GT Neo to launch as Realme X7 Max 5G in India on May 4 along with a TV

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies