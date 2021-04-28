Redmi K40 Gaming Edition launched with retractable shoulder buttons, JBL tuned speakers and more

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition smartphone has been launched at its home ground and the phone comes with a bunch of gaming-focused features

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched its first ever gaming smartphone in China that comes with a bunch of gaming-focused features such as retractable shoulder buttons, three mics, Dolby Atmos support and audio tuned by JBL and much more.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is being sold in a total of 5 variants. The 6GB + 128GB model is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,000), the 8GB + 128GB configuration is priced at CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 25,300), 8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 27,600), 12GB + 128GB priced at CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 27,500), and finally the 12GB + 256GB model priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,100).

There are three colour options to choose from namely, Black, Silver, White, and a Bruce Lee Special Edition. The Bruce Lee Special Edition comes only in a 12GB + 256GB configuration and costs CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 32,300).

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Specifications

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition sports the same 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display as its standard counterparts, with a 120Hz refresh rate, a higher 480Hz touch sampling rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the K40 Gaming Edition including a 64-megapixel /1.65 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie shooter.

It is backed by a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and are tuned by JBL. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. Additional features include vapour chamber LiquidCool technology, IP53 dust resistance, retractable shoulder buttons and more.