Advertisement

Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launched in China

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2021 4:37 pm

Latest News

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 450nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
Advertisement

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has announced Redmi Note 10 series in China today. The series include Redmi Note 10 5G and the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G phones. It is to be noted that these devices are different from the ones that were launched in India earlier this year.

 

The Redmi Note10 Pro 5G is priced at 1499 yuan (Rs 17,040 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version, 1799 yuan (Rs 20,460 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 1999 yuan (Rs 22,720 approx.). It comes in Green, White and Blue colours.

Advertisement

 

Redmi Note 10 5G is priced at 999 yuan (Rs 11,360 approx.) for the 4GB + 128GB, 1199 yuan (Rs 13,625 approx.) for 6GB + 128GB, 1399 yuan (Rs 15,900 approx.) for 8GB + 128GB and the top-end 8GB + 256GB version costs 1599 yuan (Rs 18,180 approx.). It comes in Chrome Silver, Graphite Gray, Nighttime Blue and Aurora Green colours.

 

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Specifications

 

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 450nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 and backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging and can be charged with the Type-C port.

 

The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, which is coupled with 6GB/6GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. The phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

 

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC 3.0. It has IP53 ratings for splash resistance.

 

Redmi Note 10 Specifications

 

Redmi Note 10 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel, 500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and with up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.


In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It features a front camera of 8-megapixel.

Redmi Note 10 

Redmi Note 10 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 with MIUI 12.0.5 running on top of it and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. For security, it features a side-facing fingerprint reader.

 

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, IR blaster, NFC, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.

Redmi Note 10 Pro now available on open sale in India

Redmi Note 10S to go on its first sale today via Amazon, Mi.com

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G key specs, pricing, and official renders surface

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi now officially removed from United States blacklist

Itel brings A23 Pro 4G smartphone at Rs 3899 in partnership with Reliance Jio

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies