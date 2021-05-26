Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launched in China

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 450nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has announced Redmi Note 10 series in China today. The series include Redmi Note 10 5G and the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G phones. It is to be noted that these devices are different from the ones that were launched in India earlier this year.

The Redmi Note10 Pro 5G is priced at 1499 yuan (Rs 17,040 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version, 1799 yuan (Rs 20,460 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 1999 yuan (Rs 22,720 approx.). It comes in Green, White and Blue colours.

Redmi Note 10 5G is priced at 999 yuan (Rs 11,360 approx.) for the 4GB + 128GB, 1199 yuan (Rs 13,625 approx.) for 6GB + 128GB, 1399 yuan (Rs 15,900 approx.) for 8GB + 128GB and the top-end 8GB + 256GB version costs 1599 yuan (Rs 18,180 approx.). It comes in Chrome Silver, Graphite Gray, Nighttime Blue and Aurora Green colours.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 450nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 and backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging and can be charged with the Type-C port.

The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, which is coupled with 6GB/6GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. The phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC 3.0. It has IP53 ratings for splash resistance.

Redmi Note 10 Specifications

Redmi Note 10 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel, 500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and with up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.



In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It features a front camera of 8-megapixel.

Redmi Note 10 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 with MIUI 12.0.5 running on top of it and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. For security, it features a side-facing fingerprint reader.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, IR blaster, NFC, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.