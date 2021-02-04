Advertisement

Redmi K40 Pro to reportedly sport a 108MP camera, Redmi K40S also in pipeline

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 04, 2021 2:04 pm

There will be three phones in the Redmi K40 series - Redmi K40, Redmi K40S and Redmi K40 Pro.
Redmi K40 series has already been confirmed to be announced in February this year. The series is likely to include Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro smartphones. Now a new leak has surfaced online regarding Redmi K40 Pro camera.

As per Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Redmi K40 Pro will feature a 108-megapixel main sensor. The leaker also says that there will be three phones in the Redmi K40 series - Redmi K40, Redmi K40S and Redmi K40 Pro.

Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi earlier confirmed that Redmi K40 series will be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC chipset. The series is said to be the most expensive flat screen phones. He also confirmed that the battery will be more than 4,000mAh. For the pricing, Redmi K40 series will be priced at a starting price of 2999 Yuan (approx Rs 34,000).

No more specs of the upcoming series are known at the moment. We expect the phones to surface in more leaks in the coming days as the launch is due this month itself. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.

In related news to Redmi, Redmi 8 and 8A have received MIUI 12 update in India. The MIUI 12 update for Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A brings new features and changes along with improvements.

Redmi 8A MIUI 12 update comes with version MIUI V12.0.1.0.QCPINXM, while the Redmi 8 is receiving MIUI 12 update with version V12.0.1.0.QCNINXM. Notably, after the update, both the devices will still run on Android 10 OS. The update brings the January 2020 Android security patch along with the new re-designed MIUI 12 user interface.

