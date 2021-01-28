Advertisement

Redmi 8 and 8A receive MIUI 12 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 28, 2021 1:15 pm

Latest News

The MIUI 12 update for Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A brings new features and changes along with improvements.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 stable update to its Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A smartphones in India. The update brings the January 2020 Android security patch along with the new re-designed MIUI 12 user interface.

Redmi 8A MIUI 12 update comes with version MIUI V12.0.1.0.QCPINXM, while the Redmi 8 is receiving MIUI 12 update with version V12.0.1.0.QCNINXM. Notably, after the update, both the devices will still run on Android 10 OS.

If you own a Redmi 8 or 8A, you will get a notification for the software update. As of now, the update is only in the Stable Beta stage and only select users are getting the update. It will later be released for everyone via over-the-air.
 

The MIUI 12 update for Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A brings new features and changes along with improvements. It brings new all-new design and animations along with new features like new Floating Window, Enhanced Privacy Protection features such as Interceptor, Flare, Hidden Mask Mode. It also brings optimisations to animations on screen and brightness and colour improvements for wallpapers in Dark mode.


To recall the specs, Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass dot-notch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It has an AI dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with LED Flash. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. It is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi 8A features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. It is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with upto 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It comes with a single 12-megapixel AI rear camera and an 8-megapixel AI sensor on the front. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor but it comes with AI face unlock feature. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

 

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro get MIUI 12 update

Redmi Note 6 Pro receive MIUI 12 update

Redmi 7A receives MIUI 12 update in India

Redmi 9 Prime receives MIUI 12 update in India

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X7 and X7 Pro key specs confirmed ahead of launch on February 4

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro RAM and storage variants leaked

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies