Redmi 8 and 8A receive MIUI 12 update in India

The MIUI 12 update for Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A brings new features and changes along with improvements.

Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 stable update to its Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A smartphones in India. The update brings the January 2020 Android security patch along with the new re-designed MIUI 12 user interface.



Redmi 8A MIUI 12 update comes with version MIUI V12.0.1.0.QCPINXM, while the Redmi 8 is receiving MIUI 12 update with version V12.0.1.0.QCNINXM. Notably, after the update, both the devices will still run on Android 10 OS.



If you own a Redmi 8 or 8A, you will get a notification for the software update. As of now, the update is only in the Stable Beta stage and only select users are getting the update. It will later be released for everyone via over-the-air.





The MIUI 12 update for Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A brings new features and changes along with improvements. It brings new all-new design and animations along with new features like new Floating Window, Enhanced Privacy Protection features such as Interceptor, Flare, Hidden Mask Mode. It also brings optimisations to animations on screen and brightness and colour improvements for wallpapers in Dark mode.





To recall the specs, Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass dot-notch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It has an AI dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with LED Flash. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. It is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.



Redmi 8A features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. It is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with upto 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It comes with a single 12-megapixel AI rear camera and an 8-megapixel AI sensor on the front. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor but it comes with AI face unlock feature. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.



