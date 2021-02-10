Advertisement

Redmi K40, K40 Pro specifications leaked

February 10, 2021

As per a new leak, the Redmi K40 Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 while the Redmi K40 will be powered by the Snapdragon 870.
Xiaomi is coming up with two new flagship smartphones through its sub-brand. The two phones include Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro that have been a buzz in the industry for quite some time now. 

 

As per latest the leak on Weibo by a tipster, the alleged screenshot of the 'About Page' for both the smartphones have been leaked. Xiaomi has already confirmed that it will be launching these smartphones on 25th of February in China. 

 

Separately, these smartphones have also been spotted on TENAA, revealing the rear look of the devices that shows a similar camera module to the Mi 11.

 

Redmi K40 Pro Specifications (Rumored) 

 

K40 Pro Tenaa

 

Per the leaked screenshot, the Redmi K40 Pro should sport a 6.81-inch display with 1,440x3,200 pixels resolution and is to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. As it is a flagship, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 

 

The quad-camera setup on the back of the handset could include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. The device may feature a 30-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. 

 

The listing on TENAA further confirms this quad-camera setup along with a flash and a centered punch-hole style selfie camera on the front. 

 

Redmi K40 Specifications (Rumored) 

 

K40 Tenaa

 

The Redmi K40 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 which is a slightly tweaked version of last year's Snapdragon 865+ processor. It will sport a 6.81-inch display per the leaked screenshots and will have a similar quad-camera setup as the K40 Pro except the secondary sensor. 

 

While all the other sensors remain the same, the secondary 13MP camera will be replaced by an 8MP sensor. The variant leaked has 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

 

