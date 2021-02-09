Redmi K40 confirmed to launch on February 25

Redmi K40 series is expected to come with three different chipsets, namely Snapdragon 888, Snapdragon 870, and Dimensity 1200.

The launch date of Redmi K40 is now official. Redmi has officially confirmed that the Redmi K40 will go official on February 25.



The launch poster shared by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing on Weibo only announces the launch date as February 25 for the Redmi K40 and it does not reveal any information on its specs. Redmi K40 Pro is also in the works but this smartphone will reportedly launch later this year.



Redmi K40 will be priced at 2,999 Yuan (Rs 34,000 approx) for the base model. For the rumoured specs, Redmi K40 will feature a punch-hole FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the software front, it could run MIUI 12.5 with Android 11 out-of-the-box.



Redmi K40 series is expected to come with three different chipsets, namely Snapdragon 888, Snapdragon 870, and Dimensity 1200. The chipset will be paired with chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will most likely come with 5G support as well.



The company has also teased that the Redmi K40 will pack a battery capacity more than 4,000mAh that is claimed to have 64% of battery left even after 10.5 hours of usage. Redmi K40 is also confirmed to feature dual stereo speakers as well. The smartphone’s camera specs are also not known at the moment.



