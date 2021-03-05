Advertisement

Redmi K40 and K40 Pro may debut in India as Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 05, 2021 2:49 pm

Latest News

Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro will not be launched under POCO but debut as Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro.
Xiaomi launched Redmi K40 series with Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro smartphones in China recently. A recent report revealed that the vanilla Redmi K40 is expected to be launched as the Poco F3 in global markets but a new report is doing rounds claiming that it may come to India under the ‘Mi’ branding.

Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 are reported to launch in India as the Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11X, respectively.

As per kacskrz, an XDA member and tipster, a Xiaomi device with ‘Mi’ branding and ‘Mi 11X‘ market name has appeared with model number M2012K11AI and codename as ‘aliothin’ which belongs to the Redmi K40. It suggests that this phone is likely going to be called Mi 11X and not as the Poco F3.

Similarly, another code shared by Skrzypek reveals a new device called ‘Mi 11X Pro’ and the Redmi K40 Pro is likely to launch as Mi 11X Pro.

Tipster Mukul Sharma also revealed in a tweet that the K40 will be rebranded as Poco for the Global markets. But in India, Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro will not be launched under POCO but debut as Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro.

The Redmi K40 Pro+ has a codename ‘haydn’ and the corresponding Mi 11i has “haydn_pro”. There's a third handset as well - called Mi 11i with codename has “haydn_pro_global” instead of ‘in'. Mi 11i could be the rebranded Redmi K40 Pro Plus for global markets.

To recall, Redmi K40 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5+ RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Redmi K40 comes with a triple camera setup including a 48MP IMX 582, f/1.79 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support over USB-C. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. Additional features include Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification.

Latest News from Xiaomi

