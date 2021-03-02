Redmi K40 to be launched as Poco F3 in the global market

The upcoming Poco F3 will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 that released last week in China

The Redmi K40 series that launched a week back in China is making its way to the global launch. The vanilla Redmi K40 is expected to be launched as the Poco F3 in global markets, suggests the US FCC certification website.

The Redmi K40 being launched as a Poco phone was rumored earlier as well when the smartphone was spotted on an IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) listing, which reveals the M2012K11AG model (global Redmi K40 variant) getting certified as a POCO smartphone.

The same model number has been spotted on the US FCC website which further confirms the smartphone will launch as Poco F3. There might be a Poco F3 Pro as well because the Redmi K40 series consists of Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ as well, but there's no information regarding that yet.

Redmi K40 Specifications

The Redmi K40 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, True Tone, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and also has support for HDR10+ MEMC technology.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5+ RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes in 3 variants including 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

The handset comes with a triple camera setup including a 48MP IMX 582, f/1.79 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie shooter.

The Redmi K40 packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support over USB-C. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. Additional features include Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. The device also has an IR Blaster.